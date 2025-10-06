  • search in Khaleej Times
La Liga: Misfiring Barcelona suffer 4-1 loss at Sevilla

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 12:29 AM

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 12:29 AM

Sevilla thrashed Barcelona 4-1 on Sunday, ending the champions' unbeaten start in LaLiga and denying them an opportunity to return to the top of the table.

Sevilla took the lead in the 13th minute, after Isaac Romero went down while jostling for the ball with Ronald Araujo near Barcelona's six-yard box. Alexis Sanchez sent former Arsenal teammate Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way to convert the spot kick.

Romero doubled Sevilla's lead in the 37th minute, but Marcus Rashford scored from Pedri's lobbed pass to make it 2-1 just before halftime.

Barcelona had a chance to equalise when Adnan Januzaj brought down Alejandro Balde, but Robert Lewandowski fired wide from the spot in the 76th minute before Jose Angel Carmona and Akor Adams scored two late goals, as the visitors remained two points behind leaders Real Madrid.