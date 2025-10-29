  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 29, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Juventus pick Luciano Spalletti as new coach: Italian media

Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 3:30 PM

Top Stories

I tried OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas Browser: Here’s what works and what doesn’t

I tried OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas Browser: Here’s what works and what doesn’t

'Didn't think twice': How UAE expat rescues 2 girls from drowning at night in Mamzar

'Didn't think twice': How UAE expat rescues 2 girls from drowning at night in Mamzar

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

Juventus Serie A club have chosen Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach, Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday, adding that the official announcement is expected late in the day or on Thursday.

Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Recommended For You

Meta launches 'ghost posts' that disappear after 24 hours on Threads

Meta launches 'ghost posts' that disappear after 24 hours on Threads

UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

Royal Academy Ajman hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Royal Academy Ajman hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Oil falls 2% as investors weigh Russia sanctions, OPEC+ output plans

Oil falls 2% as investors weigh Russia sanctions, OPEC+ output plans

Dubai: Gold, silver prices fall as markets open on Monday

Dubai: Gold, silver prices fall as markets open on Monday

 

The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spalletti, the former Italian head coach, said on Tuesday that he had not yet been contacted regarding the vacant managerial position at Juventus, but he was eager to make a return to the dugout after his disappointing performance with the Italian team.

"It would be nice for me to get a new opportunity to get back into the game after that," Spalletti said at an event in Milan, adding that any manager would be happy to take the Juventus job.

According to newspapers the official announcement could come after the Juventus-Udinese match scheduled for 1730 GMT on Wednesday.