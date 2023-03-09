Juventus drops Pogba for match, cites 'disciplinary reasons'

Afghanistan was due to start its season with a One-Day International series against Australia in March this year but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country
Paul Pogba was dropped for Juventus’ match against Freiburg on Thursday in the Europa League due to “disciplinary reasons,” the Italian club said.
Juventus did not elaborate in its statement to The Associated Press amid reports the midfielder arrived late for a team retreat Wednesday night.
The 29-year-old Pogba has only just returned to action, making two appearances for Juventus following a long injury layoff.
The France international rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in July but injured his knee days later.
Pogba, a key playmaker in France's World Cup title run in 2018, will have to watch from the stands as Juventus hosts the German club in the round of 16.
It is not the first time Pogba has been in trouble with club management. At United, he had a complicated relationship with former coach José Mourinho.
He says India is probably his favourite place in the world to captain
Kohli has managed just 111 runs from five innings during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia
With Australia already confirmed in the WTC final, Sri Lanka can join it by sweeping New Zealand in their two-Test series and if India are denied victory in the fourth Test in the subcontinent
Ashwant Valthapa, Aryansh Sharma and Zawar Farid are the three new additions in the squad
The dates were confirmed just two months on from Deccan Gladiators sealing a second successive title to crown another thrilling edition of cricket's fastest format
The Frenchman holds the record of 13 goals in a single World Cup
The Brazilian had suffered the injury on February 19 against Lille in Ligue 1