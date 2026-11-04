'Hardest days of my life': Keeper issues first statement after Jesus De Miguel death

The Tenerife vs Andorra match was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with Owono

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Nov 2026, 8:27 PM
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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono said Wednesday he is enduring the "hardest days of my life" after the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, whom he collided with during a Spanish second division match on Monday.

"I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened. I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him," said Owono in a statement published by his club Andorra.

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De Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during the match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

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The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

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