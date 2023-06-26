Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup

He addressed the post to his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, writing multiple emotional paragraphs
The 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, soccer's world governing body Fifa said on Monday.
The decision was made following a Fifa delegation visit to Jeddah last week to assess ongoing preparations for the tournament.
"We are delighted that Jeddah, with its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation for hosting major international sports events, has been selected as host city for the Fifa Club World Cup," President of SAFF Yasser Al Misehal said.
The tournament, which will be played from December 12-22, will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, as previously announced in February.
The 2023 edition of the Club World Cup will be the last of current format — an annual competition with seven teams — which will be discontinued before its expansion to a 32-team event to first be held in 2025 in the United States.
ALSO READ:
He addressed the post to his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, writing multiple emotional paragraphs
Triveni Continental Kings and UpGrad Mumba Masters earned one point each after ending their match in a 3-3 tie
Royal winners at the royal meeting are extremely special said Tom Marquand after riding Desert Hero to give King Charles a first victory as the reigning monarch
IOC's extraordinary session rubber-stamped an executive board recommendation by 69 votes to one to withdraw the IBA's recognition
Former New Zealand cricketer says hosts will be even more aggressive in the second match of the series which starts at Lord's on June 28
Contends that if the Australian can win without the two performing at high level is always a positive
A joint venture by Tech Mahindra and global body FIDE, this new league turns chess into a more exciting game as a team sport