Jardim appointed Cruzeiro coach after leaving UAE's Al Ain

Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim. — Reuters file

Cruzeiro have appointed Leonardo Jardim as their new coach, the Brazilian side said on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese left UAE Pro League club Al Ain.

The Brazilian Serie A team, who finished ninth in the standings last season, said that Jardim has signed a contract valid until the end of 2026.

As Jardim leaves Al Ain, the club have already appointed former Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Vladimir Ivic to replace him.

Ivic, who has signed a contract for a year and a half, took charge at Watford in August 2020 in the English second-tier following relegation from the Premier League in the previous season, but was relieved of his duties four months later.