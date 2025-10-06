  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB clear.png30.1°C

Italy World Cup-winner Cannavaro to coach Uzbekistan at 2026 World Cup

The 52-year-old has previously had coaching roles with clubs in China and Saudi Arabia as well as in Italy. He also had a short spell as caretaker manager of China in 2019

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 11:39 PM

Top Stories

'Rashid in our hearts': Sheikh Mohammed shares lessons from late father

'Rashid in our hearts': Sheikh Mohammed shares lessons from late father

Dubai Creek, international airport: 7 iconic landmarks that are Sheikh Rashid's legacy

Dubai Creek, international airport: 7 iconic landmarks that are Sheikh Rashid's legacy

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

Italian Fabio Cannavaro will coach Uzbekistan as they prepare for their first World Cup next year, the Central Asian nation's soccer association said on Monday.

Cannavaro won the World Cup with Italy as a player, captaining his country to the title in 2006, but his record as a coach is more mixed.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

TEDx scam in Dubai targets speakers with $25,000 packages 

thumb-image

Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt ahead of talks

thumb-image

IHC invests $1b in India’s Sammaan Capital to tap NBFC growth story

thumb-image

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan show off 'sibling chemistry' at fashion show

thumb-image

Leather seats, air fresheners: Dubai RTA launches Dh8-million taxi reward programme

 

His most recent job was with Dinamo Zagreb but that was a short-lived spell of less than four months that ended in April.

"The Uzbekistan Football Association has signed a contract with Fabio Cannavaro — a renowned specialist, one of the best defenders of his generation," the statement said.

The 52-year-old has previously had coaching roles with clubs in China and Saudi Arabia as well as in Italy. He also had a short spell as caretaker manager of China in 2019.

He will succeed Timur Kapadze, who was in charge in June when the Central Asian country qualified for the World Cup for the first time.