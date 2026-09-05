Isak fires Liverpool to first win under Iraola at Ipswich

Alexander Isak struck twice in the opening 10 minutes as Liverpool delivered a first win for new manager Andoni Iraola with a 2-0 victory at Ipswich on Friday.

Isak's Premier League record £125 million ($169 million) move from Newcastle was matched this week by Manchester City's signing of Enzo Fernandez, but 12 months on the Swede is finally beginning to deliver on his price tag.

Ipswich never recovered from a disastrous start as Liverpool cruised to victory at Portman Road with their latest £100 million signing Bradley Barcola making his debut as a second-half substitute.

Victory lifts the Reds to fifth in the table and maintains an unbeaten start for Iraola.

A pair of 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest did not lack in entertainment for the Basque coach's opening two games in charge, but did little to ease doubts over their ability to challenge at the top end of the table this season.

"We needed it. Definitely needed this one. Also the way it has been, I think, with a clean sheet," said Iraola.

Barcola added to Liverpool's expensively assembled forward line this week but at a cost of reinforcing other areas of the field.

A huge investment in Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike failed to pay off last year as Liverpool finished fifth in a disappointing season that cost Arne Slot his job just a year after winning the league.

But after a miserable first season at Anfield dogged by fitness problems, Isak is showing signs of why he was so sought after at Newcastle with three goals in three games in the new campaign, albeit aided by Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Gakpo impact

Cody Gakpo could have left Liverpool for City this week had the 20-time English champions been able to source a replacement.

Instead the Dutchman played a major role in kickstarting their season with assists for both Isak goals.

Gakpo's pass picked out Isak on the edge of the area and while his shot had plenty of power, the giant frame of Scherpen should have done better than to parry it into the net.

Moments later Isak raced onto Gakpo's through ball and slotted in at the near post with Scherpen caught in no man's land.

"He's a massive player for us," added Iraola on Isak's revival.

"I know that he's fit, he's in a good shape, he's going to produce the numbers. My fights with him are more about other stuff, about how to help the team in all the situations."

Isak scored a hat trick at Portman Road for Newcastle two seasons ago and nearly had a first treble in Liverpool colours to celebrate.

He stroked in Wirtz's cross to the back post but had strayed just offside.

Scherpen made some amends with two smart saves from Dominik Szoboszlai to keep the score down before half-time.

Barcola made his Premier League introduction just after the hour mark with Isak making way.

Liverpool did not possess the same attacking force in the second half but Iraola will be delighted with a clean sheet after much criticism of his side's defending in the opening weeks of the season.

Ipswich made a winning start to their return to the top flight against Sunderland a fortnight ago, but the Tractor Boys have since been dealt a reality check with a 5-2 thrashing at Manchester United followed by a lesson from Liverpool.