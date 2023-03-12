Is Gary Lineker one of the football greats? What makes the former English player outstanding?

Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind
Gary Lineker is a ubiquitous figure in the world of English football. As a player, he was prolific, as a presenter "the best in the business", and the highest-paid presenter at the BBC.
So, we asked ChatGPT if Lineker is one of the greatest and what makes him a good footballer. Below is the response of the bot:
Yes, Gary Lineker is considered one of the football greats. He had a prolific career as a striker for several high-profile clubs, including Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nagoya Grampus Eight. He also played for the England national team, scoring 48 goals in 80 appearances.
What made Lineker an outstanding player was his clinical finishing ability, agility, and intelligent movement on and off the ball. He had a remarkable knack for being in the right place at the right time, making him a deadly goal poacher. His impressive goal-scoring record is a testament to this, having scored 281 goals in his club career and 10 goals in World Cup tournaments, where he won the Golden Boot award in 1986.
Apart from his impressive goal-scoring record, Lineker was known for his impeccable sportsmanship and professionalism on and off the field. He was respected by his teammates and opponents alike and was a role model for young footballers.
After his playing career, Lineker has also gone on to have a successful career as a football pundit and TV presenter.
