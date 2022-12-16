Is Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai after Portugal's shock defeat at Fifa World Cup?

The star striker is in search of a new club after terminating his contract with Manchester United

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 10:34 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been training at Real Madrid, while staying in the Spanish capital, has flown to Dubai, according to a Daily Mail report.

The 37-year-old Portuguese soccer legend, who is without a team and nursing the wounds of his team's shock World Cup exit, was accompanied by his son during the training session at Madrid's Valdebebas ground.

Ronaldo, who has terminated his contract with Manchester United, was reportedly given permission to train by Real president, Florentino Perez.

The star striker jetted to Dubai on a private jet as he seeks a new club, the report said.

ALSO READ:

Ronaldo had said in an earlier Reuters report that ex-United manager Alex Ferguson persuaded him to rejoin the club for a second spell. He added in the interview with TalkTV that he was close to joining United's local rivals Manchester City before Ferguson intervened.

The footballer also confirmed reports that he had rejected a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian side.

Spanish media had reported that Ronaldo was closing in on a deal to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia for a staggering $211.65 million per year, but the footballer has denied the report.

Up until now, Ronaldo has yet to confirm any offer.