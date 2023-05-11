Inter strike early to take control of semifinal derby

Sport's governing body investing in a football academy in the former Soviet republic as well as programmes to promote the sport at schools and among women
Inter Milan scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes to earn a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday as they bid to become the first Italian team to win the competition since 2010.
Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross.
Milan, the hosts, looked shell-shocked and did not register an attempt on goal in the first half.
They showed more attacking intent after the break but failed to create many clear chances, with strikes from Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missing the target and Sandro Tonali hitting the post.
The second leg is on Tuesday and the winners will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.
ALSO READ:
Sport's governing body investing in a football academy in the former Soviet republic as well as programmes to promote the sport at schools and among women
Kahraba,came on as a substitute and earned his team the free-kick which was converted by Tunisian Ali Maaloul
The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse
After three straight title fights the 33-year-old New Yorker, who made his UFC debut in 2014, is headlining his first main card against the Olympic gold medallist
They join table tennis, pentathlon, fencing, judo and taekwondo as Olympic sports that have readmitted athletes
Runaway title triumph a sign of resurgence in Italy's impoverished south after decades of dominance by the wealthier north.
A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events