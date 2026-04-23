Injured Yamal out for rest of season but expected to make World Cup

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury in his left leg, but the Spain international is expected to be available for this year's World Cup, the LaLiga side said on Thursday.

Yamal had limped off the pitch during Wednesday's 1-0 league win over Celta Vigo, where the 18-year-old scored the only goal from the penalty spot.

"The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle)," Barcelona posted on X.

"The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup."

Spain will kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group H game against Cape Verde on June 15.

Yamal, who has been sidelined with groin issues multiple times this season, leads Barcelona's LaLiga scoring charts with 16 goals. He scored in his last three appearances for the club in all competitions.

He also provided three assists in his two appearances for Spain in the World Cup qualifiers last year.

"This injury is keeping me off the pitch just when I wanted to be there the most, and it hurts more than I can put into words," Yamal wrote on his social media accounts.

"It hurts not to be able to fight alongside my teammates, not to be able to help when the team needs me... But I’ll be there, even if it’s from the sidelines, supporting, cheering and pushing them on just like one of the lads.

"This isn’t the end, it’s just a break. I’ll come back stronger, more determined than ever, and next season will be better."

Barcelona, who are nine points clear at the top of the Spanish league, visit Getafe on Saturday.