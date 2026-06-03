Indian-origin players in Fifa World Cup: Shashi Tharoor calls it historic moment

As fans wait with bated breath for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup (June 11-July 19) in North America, reports of two Indian-origin players being selected by Qatar and Australia have created a buzz in India.

The cricket-obsessed India did qualify for the football World Cup in 1950, but their players’ refusal to wear boots denied them the golden opportunity to be part of the football carnival.

Back in the day, barefoot players represented India at several major events, including the 1948 London Olympics.

Taking on teams without boots, the team showed incredible bravery, which even earned admiration from Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Indian football team went on to play at the Olympics in 1952, 1956 and 1960. Their best performance came at the Melbourne Games in 1956 when they reached the semifinals.

But a World Cup appearance has remained elusive for a country where cricket eventually became the most popular sport.

However, the 2026 edition of the World Cup will see the Qatari and Australian national teams feature Indian-origin players.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, a talented 19-year-old winger who was born in Doha to Indian parents, has been included in the 26-member Qatar team for the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

While Tahsin, whose parents hail from Kerala, has brought joy to the southern Indian state, the country’s media is also rejoicing in Nishan Velupillay’s selection in the Australian team for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old winger’s father has Sri Lankan Tamil heritage, while his mother is Anglo-Indian.

Tahsin and Velupillay are all set to follow in the footsteps of Vikash Dhorasoo, an Indian-origin player who played for the France team that reached the 2006 World Cup final.

Among those celebrating Tahsin and Velupillay’s incredible World Cup story is India’s Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor.

"A historic moment for Indian football fans! As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, we will have two players of Indian heritage gracing the global stage,” Tharoor wrote on X.

“19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid makes history as the first player of Indian origin selected for the Qatar national team, carrying the immense pride of his family roots in Kannur, Kerala. Meanwhile, Australia’s 26-man squad features Melbourne Victory’s dynamic 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay, whose origins are in Tamil Nadu.

“They follow in the footsteps of Vikash Dhorasoo, the elegant and creative midfielder whose forefathers hailed from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh (migrating to Mauritius and later to France), who played for the French National Team in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, winning a runners-up medal.

“Seeing the global Indian diaspora make its mark on football’s grandest platform is an absolute joy. Best of luck to both young men as they head to North America!”

Remarkably, Ayaan Shabbir Yusuf, who was born into an Indian family in Dubai, is currently playing club football for United FC in the UAE.

In a recent interview with the Khaleej Times, the young defender said he hopes to represent the UAE national team in the future.