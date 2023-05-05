Incredible scenes as Napoli clinches first Serie A title in 33 years

Napoli fans invade the pitch to celebrate after the club won the Italian league title for the first time in 33 years. — AFP

Published: Fri 5 May 2023

Napoli won its third Serie A title, and its first in 33 years, on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese gave the Naples side an unassailable lead in the standings.

Napoli's triumph ended the city's long wait for the Scudetto since Argentine great Diego Maradona led them to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

A second-half goal by Victor Osimhen secured Napoli the title with five games remaining in the season.

Napoli have 80 points, securing their position at the top of the table. Second-placed Lazio, who also have five games left to play, are 16 points adrift of Napoli.

Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring the title-clinching goal. — AFP

Visiting supporters at the capacity Stadio Friuli held aloft banners adorned with the image of the late Maradona, eagerly anticipating the long-coveted Scudetto.

Sandi Lovric dampened the spirits of Napoli fans when he scored the opening goal after 13 minutes, with a well-placed shot that found the top-right corner of the box.

In the 53rd minute, Osimhen sparked jubilant celebrations among the visiting fans when he fired in the equaliser from a rebound.

As the final whistle blew, Napoli supporters rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside the players.

Osimhen overwhelmed

Victor Osimhen said on Thursday that he will never forget winning Napoli's first Serie A title in over three decades after his goal finally pushed southern Italy's biggest club over the line.

"It is an amazing feeling, we have waited so many years for this moment. To be able to deliver the Scudetto to the Neapolitans is something that we will never forget in a hurry and will continue to live in our hearts for the rest of our lives," Osimhen said to DAZN.

"I'm happy for all Neapolitans... now we're going to celebrate in front of our own fans and enjoy the moment for life."

Napoli started the season in turmoil as fans were in revolt against club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis after key players including supporter favourite Kalidou Koulibaly left or were sold.

Napoli fans celebrate at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples after Napoli won the Italian league title. — AFP

However a clutch of new arrivals made an instant impact and Napoli charged almost unopposed to a historic Scudetto which puts the current crop alongside the teams led to two titles by Maradona.

"I'm overwhelmed right now, I don't know the words to use to really quantify this feeling... Nobody has deserved this Scudetto more than the Neapolitans," added Osimhen.

"We were underdogs at the start of the season, not so many people believed in us. This team stuck together... we believed from the start of the season that we had a great squad that we could deliver the Scudetto. Now we have realised this dream."

