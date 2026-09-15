In-form Malen fires Roma to Serie A summit, Inter on their heels

Netherlands striker Donyell Malen scored his sixth goal of the season as Roma moved to the top of the Serie A table with a 2-0 win over Torino on Monday, as Inter beat Udinese 5-3 to keep up with the pace in the race for the Scudetto.

Ex-Aston Villa forward Malen netted just before half-time to maintain his side's perfect start to the campaign, with four victories from as many outings.

Italy midfielder Niccolo Pisilli doubled his account for the campaign to make sure of all three points in the 93rd minute.

Torino are in 14th spot in the standings having won just once this season, beating Fiorentina last time out.

In Milan, France attacker Marcus Thuram scored and provided an assist in Inter's victory over Udinese but sit in second on goal difference behind Gian Piero Gasperini's side, before they meet next weekend.

Inter trailed 2-0 after just 16 minutes at the San Siro following efforts from Ireland defender James Abankwah and Dutch midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

By half-time they were all-square thanks to firstly Carlos Augusto and then Nicolo Barella, from a Thuram pass.

Thuram was on the scoresheet just before the hour mark before young Italy striker Pio Esposito and Ivory Coast attacker Ange-Yoan Bonny in the final 23 minutes maintained their good start to the campaign.

Senegalese forward Idrissa Gueye claimed a late consolation for the visitors in injury time.

One stand-out negative for Inter was England centre-back John Stones leaving the field early injured, with the trip to the capital city coming up on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Cesc Fabregas' Como are third after overcoming Parma 2-1 thanks to efforts from Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon and Brazilian left-back Kaiki.

On Sunday, Napoli's losing run came to an end as Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka scored to earn a 1-0 win over Bologna to ease pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Sassuolo's Montenegro midfielder Vasilije Adzic scored a last-gasp winner against his parent club to consign Juventus to their first defeat of the season after a 3-2 thriller.