Impossible for Man City to recreate 'once-in-a-lifetime' treble win, says Guardiola

DPR Korea Tour website says the competition is aimed at developing friendship between the visitors and Korean amateurs
Manchester City will not be able to scale the dizzying heights of last season's treble-winning campaign, manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday ahead of their Premier League opener against Burnley.
Guardiola's side have won five of the last six Premier League titles and last season also won the FA Cup and expanded their domestic dominance to the continent as they lifted the Champions League for the first time.
Despite City undoubtedly being favourites in every competition they will feature in this season, Guardiola was rather guarded about the team's prospects.
"It will not be possible to do what we did last season, it is once in a lifetime," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Friday's trip to Turf Moor.
"We climbed the highest mountain last season, but in the last two days we came down from it and now we start again," added the Spaniard, whose side were beaten in the Community Shield curtain raiser by Arsenal last weekend.
"Everyone has the same intention and there will be a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible. Our football, our level, our mentality will dictate how the season will be."
On Friday, City will come up against a familiar face in Vincent Kompany, with the former City captain having played under Guardiola from 2016-19 before beginning his managerial career.
Kompany took charge of Burnley last season, guiding them to promotion after winning the second-tier Championship, with Guardiola saying that the Lancashire club had been completely transformed under the Belgian.
"Newly promoted sides have the energy and the dream to have a good season. Vinny knows us really well, he did an incredible job last season," Guardiola said.
"He has changed completely the way Burnley were playing with Sean Dyche and destroyed the Championship. He has made an incredible job, it will be a tough, tough game.
"The first game for the champions is so difficult. You need time to reset and we have to come back to where we were. That is a question of time."
Guardiola added that new signing Josko Gvardiol, who was signed for 90 million euros ($99.15 million) from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig last week, could make his debut against Burnley.
"He's ready. He's settled in well. Nathan Ake is ready too," Guardiola said.
When Burnley last met City in the FA Cup quarter-final in March, they were handed a 6-0 thrashing
While Friday's match has the potential to be yet another ruthless demolition job, Kompany said he was "excited" about the calibre of the opponent Burnley are set to face on their return to the top flight.
"We play against such a good opponent, a team filled with people and players I know. The best challenge you could hope for, I want the players to embrace it and hope the fans can too," Kompany told reporters.
Kompany added that Burnley were close to signing England under-20 midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, saying: "He's not our player yet but I hope he will be soon..."
ALSO READ:
DPR Korea Tour website says the competition is aimed at developing friendship between the visitors and Korean amateurs
The Brit was set to face fellow British rival but the bout had to be cancelled due to “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test
"If you're a Grand Slam champion, the expectations are very high. But for me, it's important to stay in my small circle and just work on things, ' said the Czech after winning her first round match in Montreal
The former world number one, 33, who retired in January 2020 to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, beat qualifier Kimberly Birrell of Australia 6-2 6-2
This partnership aims to bring together the spirit of sportsmanship and the importance of financial security
The former Barcelona legend met club officials in Dubai to sign a one-year contract that has the option of being extended for a further year to 2025
The social media influencer is also signed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) with his MMA debut set for next year
Guardiola has already emulated Ferguson by winning the treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season