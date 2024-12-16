'I'm not good enough': Guardiola shoulders the blame after shock collapse against United

After an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles, City's defence of their crown looks over before Christmas
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match. — Reuters
Pep Guardiola admitted he did not see Manchester City's staggering collapse in form coming after conceding twice late on to lose 2-1 to Manchester United on Sunday.
City have won just once in 11 games in all competitions, a run that includes eight defeats.
Guardiola's men trail leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by nine points and sit outside the Champions League places in fifth.
"I don't have defence, I'm the boss, I'm the manager. I have to find a solution and I don't find a solution," said Guardiola.
"This is a big club, when you lose eight out of 11, something wrong is happening. What can I say? The schedule is tough, the injured players? No.
"I'm the boss, I'm the manager and I'm not good enough. It's as simple as that."
The manner of City's latest loss was one of the most damaging as the English champions were headed for a much-needed victory against their local rivals thanks to Josko Gvardiol's first-half header.
However, they self-imploded as Matheus Nunes' slack pass played in Amad Diallo and the Portuguese midfielder then chopped down the United winger in his attempt to make amends.
Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot to equalise on 88 minutes.
Diallo then raced onto a simple long ball over the top to complete a remarkable turnaround and deepen a spiralling crisis for the club that has dominated English football over the past decade.
"I am sitting here in the press conference because of what we have done in the past," added Guardiola.
"I knew that it would be a tough season. From the beginning, I said many times. Even when we were winning.
"But I didn't expect it would be so hard, like it is right now."
City midfielder Bernardo Silva was even more critical of his side's malaise, comparing their mistakes in the final minutes to an under-15s team.
"At this level, a game or two is unlucky. We can't say this is lucky or unlucky -- it's not about that," said the Portugal international.
"If we make these stupid decisions with three or four minutes to go you deserve to pay for that. Today in the last minute we played like under-15s."
Meanwhile, former United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: "This just does not happen to Manchester City, it does not happen to Pep Guardiola.
"These fans have not seen the like for many, many years. These players, serial winners and serial champions."
Guardiola, who recently signed a two-year extension with City, looked disconsolate when he walked into the tunnel after the final whistle, with the United fans gleefully singing: "He's getting sacked in the morning."
City failed to register a shot on target in the second half, and their defeat marked the latest into a game that reigning champions have led in a Premier League contest and lost.
"I'm incredibly well paid to handle these situations, to handle the press conference, accept all the criticism, but I want to be honest, in one or two seasons, over a year, year and a half, we were able to lose (only) eight games," Guardiola said.
"We were top of the league and the only unbeaten team in Europe and in one month and 10 days, we lost eight games. This is a big club and the club of course cannot accept it.
"I am sitting here in this press conference because of what I have done in the past; otherwise in big clubs they don't sustain a manager that way.
"I knew this would be a tough season but I didn't expect it would be as hard as it is right now. I want it, desperately. But eight (losses) out of 11? I'm here to try and will try again and again. That is the reality."
