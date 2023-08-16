Ignore small talk and the gossip, female French reporter tells 'good friend' Neymar

Team Abu Dhabi drivers finish fourth and sixth respectively in Saturday's 2023 UIM F2 World Championship event
Brazilian football star Neymar, who joined Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG on Tuesday, is one of the most colourful figures in sport.
Naturally, the Brazilian has been linked to several relationships over the years.
From models and socialites to mixed martial arts fighters, the diverse list has ensured that the dashing striker remains in the media spotlight.
Neymar has been a prime target for the notorious French paparazzi and media who followed his every move like hawks during his six-year stint at PSG.
So, it was not surprising that they would attempt to romantically link the PSG player to Laure Boulleau, who has been photographed numerous times hugging the Brazilian.
However, it turned out that Neymar and Boulleau, a former footballer turned reporter and consultant for PSG, were nothing more than good friends who share a special relationship.
So close were they that she would even publicly defend the Brazilian from media.
Speaking to French premium television channel Canal+, Boulleau said of her friend: “Without wanting to find excuses for him, the pressure is monstrous and his character and his communication almost add problems to him.
“For example, he had to justify himself for his (extra) pounds taken during the holidays.”
As Neymar left PSG for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Boulleau suggested that he should turn a blind eye to the criticism and not waste his time and energy with all the small talk.
Meanwhile, Neymar Is believed to be in a relationship with Brazilian model Bruna Biancardi since 2021.
He also has a son, Davi Lucca, with his childhood sweetheart, Carolina Dantas, during his days with Santos FC in Brazil.
