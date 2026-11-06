'Icon to entire world': Football stars pay tribute as Ronaldo announces retirement

In an emotional social media announcement on Thursday, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he would retire from international football with Portugal.

The 41-year-old striker, who has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals for his country, said he would give up the iconic No. 7 shirt after the November international break.

In a video featuring highlights from his career, celebrations with fans and moments with his children, Ronaldo reflected on wearing the shirt for 23 years, describing it as both a privilege and a responsibility.

"The time has come to pass it on to the future," he said.

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Here are tributes from teammates, former colleagues, coaches and football figures across the world, reflecting on Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy and career.

Portugese football federation

"Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain's arm-band he wore with honour on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His dedication and his legacy transcend the four lines of the field.

"Ronaldo has raised Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!..."

Al Nassr – Ronaldo's current club

"It's not just a chapter — it's history you've shaped. You're an icon to the entire world, not just Portugal. Portugal is in your heart, and you are in the hearts of the world. A page has turned, but there is still history left for us to write together at your home, Al-Nassr."

Manchester United, Ronaldo's former club

"Congratulations on an incredible international career."

Jorge Jesus – Portugal's coach

"This is all his decision. We already had the opportunity to talk about this before the first call-up. I asked him to stay, to stay with me because I needed him to be by my side, but I have to accept his decision," Jesus told Canal 11.

"He is a world reference, a reference for Portugal, and a reference for the national team. He is a player who, throughout these years, has given a lot to the national team. He is a symbol for Portuguese youth. Most of his fans are young.

"I had the opportunity to share the experience of working with him for a year at Al-Nassr. Therefore, he will always be a reference for our national team, for our people, for our history."

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal, Manchester United midfielder

"Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to be able to share great moments with our national team alongside my childhood idol."

Diogo Dalot, Portugal, Manchester United fullback

"They don't know that dreams are a constant in life..."

"Portugal's history tells us that we are a people who have never accepted limits, unafraid of uncharted seas or weathering storms. We were and are shaped by achievements, sacrifices, tears, and sweat... By dreams that seem impossible — until someone has the courage to make them a reality. You did it. You made us believe, dream, and achieve!

"A legacy that will be remembered not only for the trophies or the goals but also for the path you paved for all those who came after you. Your passion and determination to represent our country is something I'll never forget, and that will stay with me forever.

"I'm immensely proud of everything you've done for our national team! Thank you, idol."

Pepe, former Portugal and Real Madrid centre-back

"It was more than just soccer. Thanks for everything, Cris."

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president

"Few players have ever touched the hearts of football fans around the world quite like Cristiano. A career defined by extraordinary talent, relentless determination and an unwavering desire to push the boundaries of what is possible...

"Cristiano has achieved milestones that may never be matched, but his greatest legacy goes far beyond records, trophies and goals...

"Thank you, Cristiano, for the passion, the unforgettable moments and the immense contribution you have made to our beautiful game proudly wearing the "Selecao" shirt.

"Your international career will forever be part of football's history."