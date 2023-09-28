Howe hails Newcastle spirit after Man City win in EFL Cup

Liverpool come back from early goal to beat Leicester 3-1

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester City. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 12:31 PM

Newcastle United dumped Manchester City out of the League Cup 1-0 on Wednesday and drew a fourth round trip to holders Manchester United, who beat them in last season's final, as their reward.

Swedish forward Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the second half at St James' Park after a much-changed City dominated possession in the first 45 minutes but failed to take their chances.

Newcastle soaked up the pressure and were transformed after the break, with Isak slotting in at the back post off a low cross from Joelinton in the 53rd.

City had Phil Foden and regular goal machine Erling Haaland on the bench while Newcastle started only goalkeeper Nick Pope from the team that won 8-0 at Sheffield United in the league last Sunday.

Julian Alvarez had two good chances, including one shot denied by Pope's outstretched foot, for City who had 68% of the possession but still fewer shots on target than Newcastle.

"It was a game of two halves for us," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who brought on Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon after the interval.

"First half was tough... I thought we didn't play particularly well but defended well in that first period because we didn't have a lot of the ball.

"In the second half we were excellent in most aspects, defensively and offensively, we attacked really well and probably deserved to win in the end."

It was the third year in a row that City, winners four times in a row from 2018 to 2021, had gone out of the competition early.

"We played an incredible game," City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports television.

"They scored a goal. Last season we were out against Southampton and not there, but tonight we were. Congratulations to Newcastle."

Meanwhile, Manchester United beat Crystal Palace, also their league opponents next weekend, 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion also went out on Wednesday, beaten 1-0 at Chelsea, while Aston Villa and Brentford both lost at home to their top flight opponents Everton (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) respectively.

Everton's reward was a home match against Burnley, manager Sean Dyche's previous club.

Record nine times winners Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield after a side stripped of their familiar stars went a goal down to the second-tier leaders with just three minutes gone.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 48th to cancel out Kasey McAteer's opener and Dominik Szoboszlai fired home a thunderous drive to make it 2-1 in the 70th, five minutes after coming on, and Diogo Jota grabbed the third in the 89th.

The win was Liverpool's seventh in a row in all competitions and the 2022 winners will travel to Premier League rivals Bournemouth, 2-0 winners at Championship side Stoke City thanks to two second-half goals in three minutes, for the fourth round.

"It was not the best start, it was actually the opposite. We had big chances in the first half and couldn't believe we didn't score," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

Fulham won 2-1 at home against second tier Norwich City, with Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi scoring on his first start for the Londoners, and will have another trip east in the next round against Ipswich Town.

West Ham United won 1-0 at League One Lincoln City and host Arsenal next.

The Gunners had England international Aaron Ramsdale back in goal after former Brentford keeper David Raya had started the previous three games.

Reiss Nelson scored what turned out to be the winner after eight minutes at the Community Stadium.

Blackburn Rovers thrashed Championship rivals Cardiff City 5-2 in the highest scoring match of the night and are at Chelsea next.

