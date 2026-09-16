How UAE's Al Ain FC dominated Ronaldo's Al Nassr in 4-0 win

Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the headlines in the buildup to the AFC Champions League opening round. The debate was intense over whether Al Nassr striker Ronaldo, 41, would finally do in Asia what he did with such nonchalance in Europe.

A five-time UEFA Champions League winner (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United), Ronaldo is still chasing his first Asian Champions League title.

Since famously joining Al Nassr in 2023, a move that sparked a transfer revolution in the Saudi Pro League, bringing a host of big names to the Gulf country, Ronaldo has continued to be a prolific scorer.

But he faced a frustrating wait for his first league title. And that wait finally ended early this year when he led Al Nassr to their first Saudi league title since 2019.

Spurred on by the domestic success, Al Nassr entered the new Asian Champions League season as one of the top favourites.

With Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix in the starting XI, it was impossible to imagine anything other than a straightforward victory for Al Nassr in the opening game against the UAE’s Al Ain FC on Tuesday.

But Vladimir Ivic’s home team tore up the script with a devastating display of attacking football, winning the game 4-0 in emphatic style at the iconic Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Houssine Rahimi, the 24-year-old Moroccan striker, stole Ronaldo’s thunder with a brace in a match that also saw his brother Soufiane and Giorgos Giakoumakis grab goals.

Al Ain head coach Ivic was delighted with the performance of his team against the Saudi club.

"It was very important to start the competition with a win against one of the teams expected to win this competition,” the Serbian said.

"We know what we can do and the guys did their job really well till the end and they deserve the victory.”

Al Nassr had more possession, but it was Al Ain that had greater precision in their attacking moves and passing, tormenting the Saudi backline with their ruthless play in the final third.

As home fans roared after every move that culminated in a goal, Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure on the field.

Ivic said his team wanted to dominate from the start.

"We sent a message to ourselves on what we can do and this is most important to me. We have worked hard together for more than one year and we have new guys who joined us this summer and the target is to improve and be better game by game,” he said.

"This is something which is not easy but we want to be ready for our next game and next competition."

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou, Al Nassr’s head coach, refused to blame his star-studded team for the embarrassing defeat.

"I do not hold the players accountable for the result. We are currently dealing with a congested match schedule, which is a major factor and impacting our performance," the Australian said.

"The criticism directed at the team and the coaching staff following this result is justified. The coach bears the responsibility when the outcome is like this. However, we must get to work and review our errors ahead of upcoming fixtures.

"The players gave their all, and I do not hold them responsible."

It was only the opening night of a long season, and Postecoglou’s team has enough quality to bounce back and mount a serious challenge for the Asian title.

But Al Ain, winners of this tournament in 2024, proved their title credentials with a superlative display that triggered euphoric celebrations among home fans.