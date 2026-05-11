Hours after father's death, Flick guides Barcelona to La Liga triumph

An emotional Hansi Flick celebrated guiding Barcelona to their 29th LaLiga title on Sunday, delivering a commanding 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid hours after his father passed away overnight.

The German manager took his place on the sidelines at a sold-out Camp Nou despite his personal tragedy, steering his side to a result that put Barca out of reach of their rivals with three matches to play.

Before kickoff, the stadium observed a minute's silence in tribute. Broadcast images showed Flick in tears, comforted by members of his technical staff and players in a poignant moment that set an emotionally charged tone for the evening.

On the pitch, Barcelona delivered the flourish to a campaign built on momentum, nerve and an unwavering commitment to attack, cementing Flick's bond with a demanding fan base who have embraced his bold and aggressive approach.

"It was a tough match and I'll never forget this day," an emotional Flick said to a packed Camp Nou during the title celebrations.

"I want to thank the squad and all the people who have supported us. The most important thing is that I'm very proud to have such a good team. Thank you for everything."

The typically reserved manager kept his victory address concise amid the festivities, adding: "Thank you for that determination to fight in every match. I really appreciate it.

"My team is fantastic and I'm delighted. I'm so proud of my players. It's thrilling to be here with the fans, in a Clasico, beating Real Madrid. Now I think we need to celebrate."

"My team is fantastic and I'm delighted. I'm so proud of my players. It's thrilling to be here with the fans, in a Clasico, beating Real Madrid. Now I think we need to celebrate."

The title caps a remarkable campaign for Flick, whose occasionally hair-raising but rarely dull tactical approach has proven both consistently entertaining and ultimately successful in Spain's top flight.

Flick, who was tossed into the air by his players in celebration at full-time, said he had "never" felt so much love in a stadium as on this day.

The coach said his team were still hoping to match the record of 100 points in a La Liga season in their final three league matches, and their big goal for next season was to end their 11-year wait for the Champions League.

Spanish media have reported Flick will extend his contract, which expires in 2027, by a year.

"I'm feeling in the right place, at the right time, and I think we all want to continue, and we want to give more for this club," added Flick.

"I know everyone here and also in Barcelona wants to win the Champions League. We try next season again, and hopefully we can achieve this goal."