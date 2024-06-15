E-Paper

Hosts Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024 opener

Germany began their quest for a record fourth continental title in style

By AFP

Germany's Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller celebrate after the match. — Reuters
Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 1:15 AM

Euro 2024 hosts Germany began their quest for a record fourth continental title with a comprehensive 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland on Friday.

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala scored inside the opening 20 minutes in Munich and Kai Havertz added a third from the spot before half-time after Ryan Porteous was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.


Substitutes Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can were both on target for Germany in the second half, either side of Scotland grabbing a late consolation through an Antonio Ruediger own goal.

