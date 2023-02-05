Harry Kane's record-breaking goal seals Tottenham win over Man City

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match against Manchester City. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:45 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:46 PM

Manchester City's bid to chop Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points was scuppered as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 won over the champions on Sunday.

Kane's 15th-minute effort punished some sloppy City defending and made him the north London club's all-time top goalscorer with 267, taking him past former great Jimmy Greaves whose record had stood since 1970.

It was a strike even fans of Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal would have celebrated down the road as it helped Mikel Arteta's side stay five points clear despite Saturday's shock loss at Everton.

Tottenham had led by two goals at half-time at City a few weeks ago only to capitulate and lose 4-2 but this time they held firm despite a late red card for Cristian Romero to boost their own hopes of finishing in the top four.

With Erling Haaland relatively quiet, the closest City came to scoring was a Riyad Mahrez effort that smashed against the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage time.

Tottenham then withstood a late siege to clinch a third win in four league games over Pep Guardiola's side.

City remain in second place with 45 points from 21 games with Arsenal on 50 having played a game less with the two sides meeting in north London on Feb. 15.

Tottenham are fifth on 39 points from 22 games, one behind Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scored the winner but it was debutant keeper Keylor Navas they had to thank for a gritty 1-0 Premier League home victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Costa Rican, signed on loan from Paris St Germain until the end of the season, pulled off a string of superb reflex saves to deny a Leeds side who dominated possession, but could not find a way past him.

Forest took the lead against the run of play when Leeds defender Pascal Struijk fouled Johnson and compounded the error by botching his headed clearance from the free kick, teeing up a chance for Johnson.

The Welsh forward needed no further invitation, firing a rasping volley into the net to break the deadlock with his side's first effort on target.

The visitors could have levelled but Luis Sinisterra blasted his effort high over the bar with the goal at his mercy, and when Leeds managed to get efforts on target Navas reacted smartly to keep them out.

Neco Williams almost netted a second for Forest with an early second-half breakaway but he blazed just over the top-right corner after a lung-bursting run from midfield, and after that, the home side made few forays forward in the second half, preferring instead to sit back and defend.

