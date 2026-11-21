Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to miss several months with an ankle injury sustained in a bruising 1-1 home Bundesliga draw with Cologne on Friday. Kane was subbed out early in the match and Bayern confirmed the England captain would be out for an extended period.

Bayern issued a statement confirming Ballon d'Or winner Kane would be sidelined for "the next few months" due to a torn ankle ligament. Sporting director Max Eberl told reporters club doctors were "currently discussing whether or not to recommend surgery".

Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore scored for Cologne before Kane's injury but Bayern levelled things through Nathaniel Brown before the break. France winger Michael Olise also went off injured after a tackle late in the first-half.

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The injury comes at a difficult time for Bayern, who are currently missing several players, particularly up front. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and captain Manuel Neuer have all missed matches recently.

Despite the draw, Bayern, who play away at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, remain the only undefeated side in Europe's top-five leagues in all competitions this season.

'I'll be back'

After his injury, Kane pledged to return for the "business end of the season" after undergoing surgery on his left ankle on Saturday. Bayern issued a statement Saturday saying the Ballon d'Or winner had "successfully undergone surgery" on his left ankle.

"The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program," Bayern said, with the injury expected to keep Kane out for three to four months.

Kane, 33, has a history of ankle complaints although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

He posted a picture on social media from his hospital bed on Saturday, vowing to work his way back to fitness this season.

"The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.

"I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season."