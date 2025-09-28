Haaland's goal numbers are 'insane', says Man City coach Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland's numbers were "insane" after the forward scored a late brace in Saturday's 5-1 win over Burnley, taking the Norway international to a league-best eight goals from six matches.

Haaland has scored in four straight league games as City bounced back from back-to-back losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton Hove Albion with a 3-0 win over Manchester United and a draw at Arsenal before thrashing Burnley.

Earlier this month, Haaland became the quickest player to score 50 Champions League goals, when he reached the milestone in his 49th appearance in the competition during City's 2-0 win over Napoli.

"The numbers are insane. We can joke, but it's really incredible," Guardiola told a press conference after Saturday's game.

Haaland, who was back in action after missing a midweek 2-0 League Cup win at Huddersfield Town due to a back injury, also assisted Matheus Nunes in scoring City's second goal against Burnley.

"We are creating a good team spirit," Guardiola said of City's return to form.

"I think in the United game, the team showed another way, another body language. Even (while) not playing good against Arsenal, how they defended, how they helped each other... it's the key for everything."