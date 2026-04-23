Haaland: “Winning matters” as City go top, Burnley relegated

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said the result was all that mattered after his side claimed a 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Wednesday which lifted them above Arsenal on goals scored.

The City win at Turf Moor also condemned Burnley to relegation. Haaland scored the only goal despite City registering 28 shots, nine of them on target. The Norwegian hit the post and had other chances as City tried to give themselves a safety margin but Pep Guardiola's side had to make do with a surprisingly narrow victory.

“We had a lot of chances but I’m happy, we won and that’s the most important thing,” Haaland told Sky Sports. “It’s all about winning, no matter how. We try to play our football and we just try to win, that’s what you need in your mindset.

“Don’t think about goals, think about winning.” Both Man City and Arsenal have 70 points from 33 games and an identical goal difference of plus 37 with five matches left to play. City are top by virtue of having scored three more goals than the London side.

"We played a really good game, unfortunately we missed a lot of chances. We defended better in the second half. Second half we had less problems," Guardiola, whose side face Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday, told Sky Sports.

"It was such a demanding game on Sunday. It is not easy after three days but in the Premier League you have to adjust. We are used to doing it. We competed really well, we made a really good game but it's a pity the chances we had."

For Scott Parker's Burnley the inevitable has now become a reality as they are stuck on 20 points, 13 points behind the safety zone with only four games remaining.

It's Burnley second relegation in three seasons, having come up from the Championship with 100 points.

"I came here with a dream to keep this club up," Burnley captain Kyle Walker, a multiple title winner with City, said. "Hopefully we can do the fans proud next season."