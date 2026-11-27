Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 29, with kickoff at 8:30 PM UAE time.

League leaders Arsenal have won all five home league matches this season, while third-placed City could close the gap with a win.

Data from Play971, the UAE's first and only licensed sports wagering and gaming platform, shows Erling Haaland is among the names local fans are following most closely, with First Goalscorer expected to draw strong interest. Anytime Goalscorer and To Score or Assist markets have also been popular.

City’s structured passing game gives Haaland a central role. He faces an Arsenal defense that has kept four clean sheets in the last five league matches. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães is also drawing interest in player markets.

In Play971’s breakdown of wagers across four Premier League clubs since launch, City accounts for 40%, followed by Arsenal and Liverpool (22% each) and Manchester United (16%).

Both Teams to Score, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 3.5 Goals are among the platform’s most popular goals markets. Interest is also growing in combining the first two: both sides must score and the match must produce at least three goals.

City arrive having lost three and drawn one of their last four league matches. Across the last 10 meetings, each side have won three, with four draws, though Arsenal won the most recent 3–0 in the FA Community Shield in August.