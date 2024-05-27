Guardiola vows FA Cup revenge as Man City celebrate title triumph

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates on the bus during the victory parade. — Reuters

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 5:13 PM

Pep Guardiola promised Manchester City will bounce back next season from their FA Cup final disappointment as the English champions celebrated a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a parade on Sunday.

Defeat to local rivals Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final prevented City becoming the first English side to ever complete consecutive league and cup doubles.

But there was still a historic achievement to mark for Guardiola's men after becoming the first team to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

Thousands of fans braved torrential rain to see their heroes travel through Manchester's Deansgate area on open-top buses.

However, the number were substantially down on last year's parade to celebrate a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

"We will be back next season," Guardiola said. "The FA Cup, we will take it."

City have won six of the last seven Premier League titles under Guardiola, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss laughed off a plea to "stay forever" in Manchester but has committed to at least see out his deal next season.

"Even myself, I couldn't expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well," added Guardiola.

"Step-by-step we are here. It looks routine but it's not routine."

Phil Foden won the football writers' player of the year award for his stellar season, which included 27 goals.

Despite City hoovering up trophies during Guardiola's reign, the England international insists the hunger remains to keep winning.

"Obviously (four in a row) is something nobody else has done before. It's an unbelievable feeling," said Foden.

"There is a hunger inside me to win trophies and the other players want to win as well. We're delighted with this season but next season we want to go again and win more."

City sealed the Premier League title a week ago with a 3-1 victory over West Ham.

Players were then captured out celebrating until the early hours of Monday morning, but captain Kyle Walker was adamant that played no role in an uncharacteristically poor display against United at Wembley.