Guardiola praises 'fantastic' City after commanding Champions League win

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (right) scores his team's third goal past Slovan Bratislava's goalkeeper Dominik Takac. — AFP

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 8:25 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revelled in his side's first three points of this season's Champions League after a 4-0 rout of Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee all scored in City's thorough dismantling of the Champions League debutants, to give them four points after two games.

While the scoreline gave City's goal difference a potentially valuable boost, after being held to a 0-0 draw by Inter Milan in their opening game, Guardiola said this was far from his mind.

"The group of players are fantastic, we played a good game, a lot of chances and the first three points of the competition," Guardiola said.

"But I'm not thinking about (goal difference), win your games it will be enough. Today, made the first victory you know, to (move up) the table a little bit higher than we were, so it's nice."

Guardiola was pleased with Gundogan's performance on the back of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday that the manager called "maybe one of the worst I've ever seen with him in eight, nine years. He played a fantastic game today."