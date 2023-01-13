Guardiola not surprised by slump in Man City standards

Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
Pep Guardiola says he is not surprised by a dip in Manchester City's usual high standards this season despite his efforts to avoid complacency.
City were dumped out of the League Cup by struggling Southampton on Wednesday and trail Arsenal by five points at the top of the Premier League.
After the 2-0 quarter-final defeat at St Mary's in midweek, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan blamed a lack of hunger from the English champions.
"What happened didn't surprise me," Guardiola said on the eve of City's trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. "I tried to avoid it.
"It happened and hopefully it won't happen again but it's happened because we did four Premier Leagues in five years. Sometimes you have to reset.
"This was our strength as a team in previous seasons but after back-to-back (titles) two times, this can happen. We were not ready to go there and be ourselves."
City face a huge week in the title race, with their visit to Old Trafford followed by a clash against Tottenham on Thursday, and Guardiola said he wanted a strong display from his team against their neighbours.
"Of course, it's an important week," added the City boss. "After what happened at Southampton, the last thing I'm worried about is the titles or this kind of thing.
"It's to recover who you are day, week, day, week, day, week, game by game. This is what we have to do. In important games this season, in the important ones, we were there -- in all competitions."
The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories
The victory lifted Loeb to fourth overall but he remains almost two hours behind rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah
Al-Attiyah now leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by an hour one minute and four seconds
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move