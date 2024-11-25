Guardiola demands full commitment from Man City players after poor run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference. — Reuters

Manchester City players have to be completely committed to the club's cause, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League clash against visitors Feyenoord as his struggling team look to end a dreadful run of results.

City's losing streak stretched to five matches when Tottenham Hotspur stunned the Premier League champions with a 4-0 win at the Etihad on Saturday, marking the first time Guardiola had lost five games in a row in his managerial career.

It was also the first time they had lost five consecutive matches in all competitions since April 2006. The defeat left second-placed City eight points adrift of Liverpool, who they visit on Sunday.

Their campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, centre back Ruben Dias, midfielder Mateo Kovacic plus wingers Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb among those facing spells on the sidelines.

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension at City last week, has led them to 18 major trophies including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

"Look at where we've come from. It's so difficult to defend the success we have had, that's why I'm so relaxed. That is why I want the commitment, the commitment, the commitment and the commitment," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

"Just being ourselves isn't enough, we have to show commitment every day."

The Spaniard said they should stick by their philosophy more than ever amid their recent struggles.

"Just because this team won a lot, a lot, a lot for many, many, many years. I think in the situation, we have to go direct to our principles," he added.

"We create a lot of chances. We're not winning the duels. We have to run backwards because our first centre backs are not there. Rodri is not there.

"We normally play four central defenders, but we have injuries, we had to play (Ilkay) Gundogan, our best attacking midfielder, as a defensive midfielder because of injuries ... What do we have to do? Insist. If not Tuesday, next Sunday. If not, the next game. We keep trying."

Guardiola said his side were not at present ready to win the Premier League but stressed that this phase will pass.

"We need to win one game. I want the players to perform well, in certain departments we need more focus. It will pass. It's going to rain tomorrow, life goes on," he added.

City are 10th in the 36-team Champions League table with seven points from four games, two points off the automatic qualification places. Feyenoord are a point behind in 21st.