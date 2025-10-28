  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB clear.png31.3°C

Guardiola considers resting Haaland for Swansea League Cup clash

Haaland, who failed to score for the first time in 13 games for club and country in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa, clattered into the post in the dying minutes

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 7:56 PM

Top Stories

Netanyahu orders 'powerful strikes' on Gaza after alleged Hamas ceasefire violations

Netanyahu orders 'powerful strikes' on Gaza after alleged Hamas ceasefire violations

Abu Dhabi motorists with repeated offences to lose probationary driving licence

Abu Dhabi motorists with repeated offences to lose probationary driving licence

Dubai Fitness Challenge: Free events, classes, full calendar for November 2025

Dubai Fitness Challenge: Free events, classes, full calendar for November 2025

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that his prized striker Erling Haaland could be rested for Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round tie at second-tier Welsh club Swansea City, while midfielder Rodri remains unavailable.

Haaland, who failed to score for the first time in 13 games for club and country in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa, clattered into the post in the dying minutes.

Recommended For You

Pink About It: Starting conversations, changing lives

Pink About It: Starting conversations, changing lives

Chasing the unicorn dream: Unlocking the UAE’s entrepreneurial future

Chasing the unicorn dream: Unlocking the UAE’s entrepreneurial future

Trump dismisses 2028 VP run as ‘too cute,’ leaves door open to third term

Trump dismisses 2028 VP run as ‘too cute,’ leaves door open to third term

Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighbouring Gaza

Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighbouring Gaza

Hamas returns hostage body as families urge pause to Gaza truce

Hamas returns hostage body as families urge pause to Gaza truce

 

"Erling, I haven't seen him today but it was a knock and day-by-day it is better," Guardiola told a press conference on Tuesday. "Now we train this afternoon where we will find out more on how he feels and decide if he can play.

"Yeah, this is a game where we could rest Erling."

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has not played since suffering a hamstring injury at Brentford prior to the October international break. The latest setback is part of a sputtering return for the Spaniard since he sustained a major knee injury 13 months ago.

"Rodri still is not (ready), he is getting better, training with us," Guardiola said. "No, I don't have an idea on when he will be available. Hopefully soon but not yet."

City, who have won the League Cup four times under Guardiola, are expected to rotate heavily for the trip to South Wales as they continue to manage a packed fixture schedule.

While they are big favourites at Swansea, who are 13th in the Championship, Guardiola said he takes no team for granted.

"It's not my first time. I have played 10 seasons here and I've played many times with (League Cups), FA Cups," said Guardiola, whose last League Cup triumph came in 2021.

"Teams from lower divisions we have always taken seriously otherwise we wouldn't have had the success we've had in the past so we prepare the same way. Incredible focus, sometimes even more."

The City boss also addressed the situation of Kalvin Phillips, who has become the forgotten man at City, struggling for minutes.

City's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the League Cup third round is the only game in which the midfielder has featured this season.

"For a start no, but maybe he will travel with us," Guardiola said when asked if Phillips could feature at Swansea.

"He is a player for the team, the squad. He is coming back, he trains with us, we treat him like another player. The decision of whether he plays or not belongs to me.

"He is always an unbelievable guy. It is a joy to have him in the locker room."