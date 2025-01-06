Grealish must fight for spot, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish. — AFP

Jack Grealish must fight for his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and rediscover the level he showcased during the club's treble-winning season, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The 29-year-old made 50 appearances in City's 2022-23 campaign, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists to help his side win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

However, the England international has failed to impress this season and was dropped to the bench in Saturday's 4-1 league win over West Ham United, with Brazilian Savinho starting instead.

"Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that's why I played Savinho," Guardiola told reporters.

"Do I want the Jack that won the treble? Yeah, I want it, but I try to be honest with myself for that. They have to fight. You can say it's unfair.

"If you think that, then it's fine, but you have to prove (to me), 'Okay, I'm going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position', every single day, every single week and every single month."

Grealish, who also spent a spell on the sidelines this season due to injury, has made just six starts for City in the league.

"Two weeks ago, he was injured and he needs rhythm, and to play, but players need training," Guardiola said.