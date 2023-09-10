Germany's Flick says he's still right coach despite 4-1 loss to Japan

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Germany coach Hansi Flick said he was still the right man to lead the team after their 4-1 shock loss at home against Japan in their international friendly on Saturday and despite mounting pressure following a string of bad results.
The Germans, four-time world champions, had hoped the match would mark a new beginning for them nine months before hosting the Euro 2024 tournament. Instead it turned into a debacle and their third straight loss amid jeers and whistles from the home fans.
Flick was already in the spotlight before the match with his team having won only four of their last 16 matches before Saturday and having crashed out of the World Cup first round last year.
Their latest slip-up will only lead to louder calls for Flick's departure.
"I know in football there is a dynamic and I cannot forecast what will happen but from my side we try everything to prepare the team well," Flick told reporters.
"I think we are doing a good job and I think I am (the right man for the job)," he said when asked specifically about his future.
The Germans have not enjoyed any success under Flick since he took over two years ago. They crashed out of the World Cup group stage last year winning just one of three matches, and have since shown no real signs of recovery.
"I am very disappointed and we have to admit that Japan have a very good team. We don't have the means to beat such a compact defence," Flick said.
"We started well. But they score with their first chance, we come back and level and we felt the support, but then they score again."
"The second half there were too many individual mistakes."
Flick, who had started his stint with an eight-game winning run, will now have to prepare his team for an even tougher task against 2022 World Cup finalists France on Tuesday.
"We will prepare well and recover. We chose such games because we want to play against the best," Flick said.
"Today we were not in a position to beat this team. We will prepare for France, give the team courage. That's the daily work. I can understand the criticism."
"We have to go through this together. We are one team. We lost heavily today but we have to shake it off and be different against France."
ALSO READ:
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong