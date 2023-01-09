Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Carlos Sainz (Audi) was third man home, which was enough to give the Spaniard the lead in the provisional general classification
Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football on Monday, bringing to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history.
Bale inspired Wales to qualify for two European Championships and a first World Cup since 1958 and won five Champions League titles in nine years at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022.
Pelé's casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries expected to attend
His signing until June 2025 is just the latest foray into top-level sports by Saudi, which has moved into Formula One, boxing and golf and snapped up English club Newcastle United
Sainz leads Loeb by 10sec with Ekstrom in third 33sec off the pace
Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China