Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

The move will bring to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history

By AFP Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 7:39 PM

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football on Monday, bringing to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history.

Bale inspired Wales to qualify for two European Championships and a first World Cup since 1958 and won five Champions League titles in nine years at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022.