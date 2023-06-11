French Open: Djokovic one set away from winning his 23rd Grand Slam title

Djokovic won the second set 6-3 against Casper Ruud

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Norway's Casper Ruud. — AFP

Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 7:26 PM

Novak Djokovic is playing like a dream as he won the second set 6-3 after winning a tight first set 7-6 (7/1) against Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday.

Djokovic is now one set away from winning his record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship.

By winning Sunday, Djokovic would break a tie with Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Slam trophies — including 14 at Roland Garros — but has been sidelined since January with a hip injury and had surgery during this French Open.

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Ruud is a 24-year-old from Norway who is bidding for his first Slam title. Last season, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the US Open.

