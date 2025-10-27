Frank's set-piece magic touch working wonders for Tottenham

Thomas Frank earned a reputation as a set-piece mastermind at Brentford and the Dane's influence on his new club Tottenham Hotspur was clear for all to see as his side scored twice from corner routines in a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday.

According to Sky Sports, 19% of all Premier League goals this season have been scored from corners while the number of goals from long throw-ins into the area is also on the rise.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven scored twice with close-range headers in the first half at Everton, the first from Mohammed Kudus's corner which was knocked back into the six-yard area by Rodrigo Bentancur beyond the back post and the second from Pedro Porro's wicked inswinger.

Frank's side also employed the long throw with Kevin Danso hurling in several deliveries that caused unease in Everton's defence, just as Brentford did on Saturday when Michael Kayode's throws were too much for champions Liverpool.

Much of Tottenham's play was ordinary but they looked a real threat from set pieces and Frank said it was an area that he highlighted before the start of the season with Andreas Georgson, the set-piece coach he used to work with at Brentford.

"We focussed on set pieces at Brentford but now all the big boys took it up, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the last couple of seasons," Frank said.

"It's such a key element, you need to get it right all the time if you want to achieve something.

"You need to do well in all areas of the game, set pieces, defending high, low, attacking."

Frank said that the revival of set pieces and direct football, after both were scorned in the era of intricate passing football, could lead to changes in the profile of players that clubs try to sign in the future.

"It could change the way teams recruit, depends on what you want from your team," Frank said. "If you want to be good at set pieces you need a certain amount of physicality and heading ability and good deliveries, you need to get the right mix."

Everton manager David Moyes is an exponent of set plays so it was frustrating for him to watch his team undermined by two corners on Sunday, although he praised Frank's methodology.

"We were undone today by set pieces, we don't usually concede from corners but you have to praise Tottenham, good deliveries and Thomas has always done that wherever he's been and we got caught today," he said.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have scored nine of their 16 goals this season from set pieces, adding another one to the collection on Sunday in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

"Right now, the way the league is going, in terms of long throws, set pieces, direct play, Arsenal are the best equipped to win the title," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.