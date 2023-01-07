France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

His signing until June 2025 is just the latest foray into top-level sports by Saudi, which has moved into Formula One, boxing and golf and snapped up English club Newcastle United
France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until July 2026, the French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.
"The French Football Federation and Noel Le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps' contract as head of the French national team until June 2026," the statement read.
Deschamps' previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup, where France lost to Argentina in the final on penalties in Qatar.
Under Deschamps, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League. They also reached the final of the 2016 European Championship.
France are currently third in the Fifa world rankings, behind no. 1 Brazil and second-placed Argentina.
The FFF said Deschamps' assistant coach Guy Stephan, goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot and physical trainer Cyril Moine will also continue their work with the national team.
Sainz leads Loeb by 10sec with Ekstrom in third 33sec off the pace
Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide