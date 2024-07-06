E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

France beat Portugal on penalties to set up Euros semifinal against Spain

Ronaldo made no mistake with his penalty, but this is the first time the 39-year-old has failed to score a goal at a major tournament

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Theo Hernandez celebrates with France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scoring the match-winning penalty. — AFP
Theo Hernandez celebrates with France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after scoring the match-winning penalty. — AFP

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 2:14 AM

France downed Portugal on penalties in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals following a goalless draw on Friday to set up a last-four meeting with Spain.

A largely dull 120 minutes saw both sides struggle to create clear chances in Hamburg, before Joao Felix was the only player to miss in the shoot-out and Theo Hernandez netted the winning spot-kick.


Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake with his penalty, but this is the first time the 39-year-old has failed to score a goal at a major tournament.

After a turgid first half, France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was forced into good saves to deny both Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha.


Eduardo Camavinga shot wide with France's best opportunity of the match.

Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn at half-time in extra time, still appearing to struggle with the mask he has been wearing since suffering a broken nose in France's opening game against Austria.

Spain beat Germany in Friday's first quarter-final as Mikel Merino's 119th-minute header snatched a dramatic 2-1 win.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports