Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54

British media said he had been in hospital for two weeks before his death was announced on Saturday

By Reuters

Kevin Campbell also won four caps for England under-21s and represented England B team in the early 1990s. — X
Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 3:05 PM

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker and commentator Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

British media said he had been in hospital for two weeks before his death was announced on Saturday.


"We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness," Arsenal said on social media. "Kevin was adored by everyone at the club."

Campbell made his senior debut at Arsenal in 1988 and spent seven years at the club including two loan spells. He joined Forest in 1995, where he spent three years, before joining Everton in 1999 for a seven-year spell. He retired in 2007.


"Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game but an incredible person as well -- as anyone who ever met him will know," Everton posted on X.

