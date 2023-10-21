England football legend Bobby Charlton dies at 86

He was known as one of the greatest footballers of England and Manchester United

Photo: Manchester United

Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 7:23 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 7:29 PM

Sir Bobby Charlton, a hero for Manchester United and the England football team, passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning," a statement from his family read.

"He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him," it added, requesting privacy at a difficult time.

"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

