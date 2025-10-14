Fifa World Cup: UAE must recover for next month's play-off after Qatar setback

Despite second-half substitute Sultan Adil Alamiri’s brilliant finish in the 98th minute of a pulsating contest, the UAE fell short against Qatar as the Gulf neighbours booked a slot at next year’s Fifa World Cup with a 2-1 victory.

The hard-fought win for Qatar sparked wild celebrations at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

The UAE will now have to navigate the complicated play-off rounds to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The UAE had a chance to clinch the deal on Tuesday. Needing only a draw to end their 35-year wait for a World Cup appearance, the UAE were the favourites.

But it was Qatar which came out with guns blazing in Doha.

In what was a must-win Group A game for the home team, Qatar struck early in the second half through Boualem Khoukhi, who headed home the first goal in the 49th minute.

Pedro Miguel then consolidated Qatar’s advantage in the 74th minute with a crisp header from a wide angle.

The two-time defending Asian Cup champions were in the ascendancy as the UAE desperately looked for solutions in the final Group A game of the fourth round of the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Cosmin Olaroiu’s team began cautiously against Qatar, allowing the opposition to make early inroads.

Qatar came close to scoring twice in the first half, but poor finishing let them down.

They were on target in the second half as the UAE struggled to cope with their rivals physically, having recorded a hard-fought 2-1 over Oman in the first game on Saturday.

Qatar came into Tuesday’s game after a six-day rest following their goalless draw with Oman in the opening Group A fixture of the fourth round.

The Whites did put up a spirited fightback late in the second half with their midfielders finally dominating possession.

A red card for Qatar’s Tarek Salman in the 89th minute also gave them more space, and Adil Alamiri scored nine minutes later with a fine right-footer from inside the box.

Qatar, though, survived the remaining six minutes of injury time to earn the World Cup slot.

The UAE now must recover for next month’s Asian play-off against the runners-up of Group B.

The winner of the Asian play-off will advance to the intercontinental play-off scheduled for March to decide the last place for the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.