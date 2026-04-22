Fifa opens new batch of World Cup tickets for sale on April 22: All you need to know

Didn't get a ticket for the Fifa World Cup this year yet? The international football organisation has good news for you — a fresh batch of tickets will be released for sale on Wednesday, April 22.

According to Fifa, the 'Last-Minute Sales Phase' starts on April 22 (50 days before the start of the tournament) and will continue until the final match of the World Cup.

Here is all you need to know about the new tickets going on sale.

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Which matches are the tickets for?

The 'Last-Minute Sales Phase' starting on April 22 will feature tickets across all 104 matches of the tournament. The sale will begin with categories 1 to 3 and the front-row seat categories, depending on the match.

When do the tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available to the general public from 11ET (7pm UAE time) on Wednesday, April 22. After the first batch, additional tickets will be continuously released to the public until July 19, subject to availability.

Where can you buy tickets?

Sales will be made on the website fifa.com/tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Digital queues will be formed to manage online crowds and to enforce the first-come first-served rule.

Fans will be able to see the matches and ticket categories available, select seats and purchase tickets. They will receive a confirmation once the payment is completed.

According to the Fifa website, fans will be able to choose directly from the seat map option to select specific seats or use the 'Book the best seat' feature.

Will resold tickets be available?

Yes, Fifa's official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is available at the same ticket sales links. Fans can resell tickets if they can no longer attend for other fans to purchase. This is the only official resale platform.

Can fans access other experiences?

Those on the lookout for elevated match experiences can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at fifa.com/hospitality.

Does the ticket include entry into the host country?

No, fans are responsible for their own entry into host countries, and are advised to get visa appointments (if needed) as early as possible. Ticket holders travelling to US are eligible for the Fifa Priority Appointment Scheduling System (Fifa PASS).