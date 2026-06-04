Fifa World Cup: Spain coach says Yamal could be fit for opening match

Yamal finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting for the best player in the world. He also helped Spain win the Euro 2024 title after turning 17 during the tournament

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 5:29 PM
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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Lamine Yamal could be fit in time for the team's first World Cup match against Cape Verde on June 15 as the forward recovers from a torn left hamstring.

Yamal suffered the injury during a match for Barcelona on April 22. He was ruled out for the remainder of the club's La Liga season, but de la Fuente said he had "no doubt" the 18-year-old star would be available when the coach including him on Spain's 26-man roster May 25.

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It was thought that Yamal might miss part or all of the group stage, but de la Fuente said on Wednesday that he expects him to be fit to face Cape Verde in Atlanta. However, he will not play in Thursday's friendly against Iraq along with fellow injured Spain players Nico Williams and Víctor Muñoz.

"If nothing changes, he could be ready to play on June 15," De la Fuente said at a press conference. "It doesn't mean that for sure he will play, we'll see. Maybe a few minutes, maybe just practice so he can improve his condition for the second match. We will have to evaluate."

Spain will play against Peru in Mexico on Monday before traveling to their World Cup training camp in Chattanooga, Tenn. Following their opener against Cape Verde, Spain will play Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara.

Yamal finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting for the best player in the world. He also helped Spain win the Euro 2024 title after turning 17 during the tournament.

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