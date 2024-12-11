Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 hosts

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

Saudi Arabia will host the men's football World Cup in 2034 while the 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries, world soccer's governing body Fifa confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision was announced by Fifa President Gianni Infantino following a virtual extraordinary Congress. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.

"We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity," Infantino said about the 2030 World Cup.

