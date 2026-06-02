Fifa World Cup: Modric set for final appearance as Croatia name squad

Modric, 40, will have one last chance to guide Croatia to World Cup glory, having led the side to a runners-up finish in Russia in 2018 and third place in Qatar in 2022

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 2 Jun 2026, 12:43 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Croatia captain Luka Modric is set to lead his country at what is expected to be the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s final World Cup appearance after coach Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged 26-man squad.

Dalic stuck with the provisional list announced on May 18, trimming the seven standby players as Croatia look to build on recent tournament success.

Recommended For You

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

Trump expects Iran ceasefire extension, Hormuz reopening deal 'over next week'

Trump expects Iran ceasefire extension, Hormuz reopening deal 'over next week'

Iran says lack of trust, contradictory US positions, Israeli attacks delaying diplomacy

Iran says lack of trust, contradictory US positions, Israeli attacks delaying diplomacy

Israel says to establish military-controlled zone around Litani River area in Lebanon

Israel says to establish military-controlled zone around Litani River area in Lebanon

 

Modric, 40, will have one last chance to guide Croatia to World Cup glory, having led the side to a runners-up finish in Russia in 2018 and third place in Qatar in 2022.

Dalic’s squad blends experience and youth, particularly in defence, where Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol is joined by highly rated teenager Luka Vuskovic, who is gaining experience on loan at Hamburg SV.

Croatia face a challenging Group L campaign against England, Ghana and Panama.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg SV)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Petar Sucic (Inter Milan), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (PSV Eindhoven), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Orlando City), Petar Musa (Dallas), Igor Matanovic (Freiburg)

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

2

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

3

Abu Dhabi temporarily freezes rent for residential, commercial, industrial properties

4

Ajman announces new leaves, reduced working hours, benefits for government employees

5

Trump seeks tough changes in agreement; Iran's Ghalibaf says 'no trust in enemy's words'