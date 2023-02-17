Dubai to welcome Fifa World Cup legends for football match this month

The Welfare International Football match will be organised to support people of determination

Dubai is set to host a sports festival that will see some football legends come together for a cause.

The Asian Paralympic Committee and Dubai Club for People of Determination on Thursday announced the details of the upcoming Sports Welfare Festival, set to begin in Dubai on February 24.

As part of the fest, a football match — featuring former giants Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Zico, Carlos Dunga, among others — will be held at Al Wasl Sports Club at 7pm (local time) on February 28.

Other legends who will be part of the event are Aldair, Kafu, Romario, Rivaldo, Lakhdar Belloumi, Nashat Akram, Abdullah Wabran, Ahmed Kanow and Abdelrahman Mohamed.

Al Habtoor Motors, UAE’s leading automobile distributors, were announced as the Platinum sponsors while Binghatti, the major Emirati property development company in Dubai, were named as the Silver sponsors for the four-day event that will also include a football friendly between World Cup stars and the Asian stars.

The benefits of the Welfare Sports Festival, to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, will be for the People of Determination in Asian countries within the framework of community partnership and opening prospects for cooperation besides promoting various initiatives for People of Determination across the continent.

The main objective of the Festival is to empower and rehabilitate People of Determination in Asia and to achieve comprehensive inclusion in society. The event includes four main events that include Welfare Bazaar, Welfare Auction, Gala dinner and the much-awaited football match. The Festival is organised by APC and Dubai Club in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and Laval United Football Club in Dubai.

The Festival begins with the Welfare Bazaar, followed by the Welfare Auction that will be held both online and live and, will be held in co-operation with Emirates Auction and include authentic belongings of international celebrities.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “This charitable festival is launched from the UAE to the world, specifically supporting people of determination in the continent of Asia, and it is an event that speaks of the wise leadership's approach and the initiatives in supporting the needy everywhere, and it is our great happiness that we will be part of this event and support its implementation and the achievement of its great humanitarian goals.”

Hareb also thanked the Asian Paralympic Committee, the Dubai Club for People of Determination, the Laval United Club and all the supporters of this great humanitarian sports festival.

Meanwhile, Asian Paralympic Committee President and Dubai Club for People of Determination CEO, Majid Rashed, said: “We are very happy to announce our sponsors and partners who have been supporting us for this unique charitable event. UAE and its supreme leader have always been supportive towards the programmes for the People of Determination and this time, the World Cup stars have come out in support of this event. We are more than happy to welcome the stars.”

