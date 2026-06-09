Group Stage Rank all 48 teams across 12 groups. 12/12

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GROUP A DRAG 1 Mexico # 15 ⠿ 2 South Africa # 59 ⠿ 3 South Korea # 25 ⠿ 4 Czechia # 41 ⠿ GROUP B DRAG 1 Canada # 30 ⠿ 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina # 74 ⠿ 3 Qatar # 34 ⠿ 4 Switzerland # 19 ⠿ GROUP C DRAG 1 Brazil # 5 ⠿ 2 Morocco # 14 ⠿ 3 Haiti # 90 ⠿ 4 Scotland # 36 ⠿ GROUP D DRAG 1 United States # 11 ⠿ 2 Paraguay # 62 ⠿ 3 Australia # 27 ⠿ 4 Türkiye # 18 ⠿ GROUP E DRAG 1 Germany # 12 ⠿ 2 Curacao # 91 ⠿ 3 Ivory Coast # 38 ⠿ 4 Ecuador # 27 ⠿ GROUP F DRAG 1 Netherlands # 7 ⠿ 2 Japan # 22 ⠿ 3 Sweden # 28 ⠿ 4 Tunisia # 41 ⠿ GROUP G DRAG 1 Belgium # 3 ⠿ 2 Egypt # 36 ⠿ 3 Iran # 21 ⠿ 4 New Zealand # 92 ⠿ GROUP H DRAG 1 Spain # 2 ⠿ 2 Cape Verde # 65 ⠿ 3 Saudi Arabia # 61 ⠿ 4 Uruguay # 11 ⠿ GROUP I DRAG 1 France # 2 ⠿ 2 Senegal # 17 ⠿ 3 Iraq # 58 ⠿ 4 Norway # 47 ⠿ GROUP J DRAG 1 Argentina # 1 ⠿ 2 Algeria # 43 ⠿ 3 Austria # 25 ⠿ 4 Jordan # 71 ⠿ GROUP K DRAG 1 Portugal # 6 ⠿ 2 Congo DR # 63 ⠿ 3 Uzbekistan # 66 ⠿ 4 Colombia # 12 ⠿ GROUP L DRAG 1 England # 4 ⠿ 2 Croatia # 10 ⠿ 3 Ghana # 67 ⠿ 4 Panama # 44 ⠿

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