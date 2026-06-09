World Cup 2026 Predictor

Saved
Group Stage
Rank all 48 teams across 12 groups.
12/12
Use the drag button to rank the finishing order.
GROUP ADRAG
1Mexico flagMexico#15
2South Africa flagSouth Africa#59
3South Korea flagSouth Korea#25
4Czechia flagCzechia#41
GROUP BDRAG
1Canada flagCanada#30
2Bosnia-Herzegovina flagBosnia-Herzegovina#74
3Qatar flagQatar#34
4Switzerland flagSwitzerland#19
GROUP CDRAG
1Brazil flagBrazil#5
2Morocco flagMorocco#14
3Haiti flagHaiti#90
4Scotland flagScotland#36
GROUP DDRAG
1United States flagUnited States#11
2Paraguay flagParaguay#62
3Australia flagAustralia#27
4Türkiye flagTürkiye#18
GROUP EDRAG
1Germany flagGermany#12
2Curacao flagCuracao#91
3Ivory Coast flagIvory Coast#38
4Ecuador flagEcuador#27
GROUP FDRAG
1Netherlands flagNetherlands#7
2Japan flagJapan#22
3Sweden flagSweden#28
4Tunisia flagTunisia#41
GROUP GDRAG
1Belgium flagBelgium#3
2Egypt flagEgypt#36
3Iran flagIran#21
4New Zealand flagNew Zealand#92
GROUP HDRAG
1Spain flagSpain#2
2Cape Verde flagCape Verde#65
3Saudi Arabia flagSaudi Arabia#61
4Uruguay flagUruguay#11
GROUP IDRAG
1France flagFrance#2
2Senegal flagSenegal#17
3Iraq flagIraq#58
4Norway flagNorway#47
GROUP JDRAG
1Argentina flagArgentina#1
2Algeria flagAlgeria#43
3Austria flagAustria#25
4Jordan flagJordan#71
GROUP KDRAG
1Portugal flagPortugal#6
2Congo DR flagCongo DR#63
3Uzbekistan flagUzbekistan#66
4Colombia flagColombia#12
GROUP LDRAG
1England flagEngland#4
2Croatia flagCroatia#10
3Ghana flagGhana#67
4Panama flagPanama#44