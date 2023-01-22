FIFA suspends Sri Lanka after issuing 'red notice'

Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
Football's governing body FIFA has suspended Sri Lanka's national federation, it said Sunday, a month after issuing it with a "red notice" over governance issues.
That warning came after the Ministry of Sports introduced a raft of regulations that reportedly compromised the autonomy and independence of national sports bodies, including the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL).
This month the FFSL held an election, which reportedly fell short of standards agreed upon with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in which an ally of the sports minister became chair.
In a letter Sunday, FIFA said the FFSL was suspended "until further notice".
The suspension prevents Sri Lanka -- which is in the midst of a major economic crisis, blamed partly on corruption -- from taking part in international competitions.
Sri Lanka's men's team are ranked 207th in the world, and the women's 155th.
Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world
The Olympian was informed that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000
Women's singles star Akane Yamaguchi eases into second round
His performance against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram ushered in his 46th ODI ton, with batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record in his sights